India-UAE Investment Summit at Srinagar | Foreign investors showing faith in J&K’s resilience: LG

Srinagar, Mar 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that foreign investors were showing faith in Jammu and Kashmir’s resilience.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the India-UAE Investment Summit and interacting with the business delegates from UAE and across the country at Srinagar, the LG highlighted the scope for private and foreign investments in various sectors in J&K.
He said that J&K has made impressive progress with structural reforms in recent years and the growth trajectory makes J&K an attractive investment destination.
“Today is a historic day. With the Bhoomi Pujan of 10 lakh sq ft mall of Srinagar by Emaar, the first FDI in J&K, has taken shape. Land has been provided to Emaar for IT towers in Srinagar and Jammu. These three projects will be developed at a cost of Rs 500 crore,” the LG said. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K has made a remarkable progress towards ambitious infrastructure development programme, modernisation and expansion of airports, rail network, and highways for ease of doing business and to fuel faster economic growth.”
He said that the government had been successful in removing the impediments and hurdles to a great extent.
“We are upgrading our infrastructure both in capacity and quality to meet new demands and ready to raise our partnership with industries to higher levels,” the LG said. “The path of reforms that we have embarked upon in the last three years is the outcome of a well-considered long-term comprehensive strategy to provide a conducive investment climate for domestic and foreign investments in J&K.”
He said that the historic India-UAE Investor Meet was a unique opportunity for free and frank exchanges of views on issues and opportunities for investment in J&K.
The LG appreciated the enthusiasm and faith of foreign investors in the resilience of J&K.
He invited the business leaders from UAE to become partner in development of J&K and move together towards creating a more prosperous, equitable, and vibrant J&K.
“We will ensure the investors receive every kind of assistance, facilitation and support from the administration,” the LG said.
He said that the constructive discussion held on various sectors particularly agriculture and allied sectors, hospitality, education, tourism and other industry sectors would explore ground investment opportunities which would further strengthen India’s long-term partnership with UAE and rest of the Gulf countries.
Foreign as well as Indian companies at the investment summit have shown keen interest to launch projects related to residential schools, hotels, IT Park, ITES units, and hospital.
It was also decided to constitute a joint group for speedy clearance of proposals and to ensure faster implementation.
“Our agriculture sector is growing rapidly, driven by growth in allied sector and adoption of modern technology like GI tagging for premium crops. The investors will find attractive opportunities in food processing industries, which are also beginning to emerge as an important segment of the industrial development,” the LG said. “We are working with the right intend and have developed the infrastructure needed for industries. This has infused new confidence in foreign investors and will lead to the J&K’s economic growth, increasing employment, and creating a peaceful environment.”
He also shared efforts to identify more land to ground all the investment proposals received.
The LG emphasised the digital transformation of J&K would enable and empower the industrial units.
“J&K is witnessing a new technological revolution and we have started two innovation and invention centres where well-trained faculties and IT professionals are preparing future knowledge workers who will be the main force of Industry 4.0 to provide the much needed human resources for the emerging the market,” he said.
The LG assured the investors that the land would be allocated within 15 days from the submission of the proposal.
“The transparent regulatory framework and incentive structure will allow individual enterprise to prosper and to create a modern, globally competitive, and humane industrial economy. In this journey of rapid industrialisation of Jammu Kashmir, we are partners. I invite companies from across the world to set up shop in J&K. We are ready to welcome you with open arms,” he said. “The J&K government is also willing to utilise the technological expertise of other states in our various projects like developing Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board,”
The LG thanked Consul General of India in Dubai Aman Puri and said that an officer would be appointed and would remain in touch with the council.
Chairman UIBC-UC and KEF Holdings Faizal EdavalathKottikollon and Vice Chairman UIBC Sharafuddin Sharaf shared their views on the emerging investment opportunities in J&K.
The Chairman UIBC said that they were keenly working with the J&K government for investment and would be bringing a world-class climate wellness resort in J&K.
Advisor to LG, R R Bhatnagar and Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, and members of UAE-India Business Council were also present on the occasion.