India, US walk shoulder to shoulder to combat terrorism, extremism: PM Modi

Even after 15 years since the Mumbai terrorist attacks, the masterminds behind the atrocity have yet to be brought to justice.

So the first and most critical gap to combat terrorism is to address avoiding double standards and this self-defeating justification of good terrorists versus bad terrorists.

"The two biggest democracies of the world, India and the US can contribute towards global peace, stability and prosperity. I'm sure that on the basis of these values, we can fulfill the aspirations of the world," said PM Modi.