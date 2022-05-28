India's Braveheart | JKP cop Mudasir martyred in Baramulla epitomises empathy, extraordinary courage

This is how the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Rayees Muhammad, describes his fallen comrade - the slain cop Mudasir Sheikh, who was killed while fighting three terrorists of JeM outfit in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Hailing from Uri area of Baramulla district, Mudasir took a gutsy and conscientious call as he opted for a job in Jammu and Kashmir Police and decided to leave the health department where he was working as a driver.