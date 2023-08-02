India’s future offers immense opportunities for engineering careers: LG Sinha

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the students of the joining batch of 2023 of IIT Jammu at the inaugural session of the foundation programme at Jagti campus, the LG said, “India's future offers immense opportunities for engineering careers. As the nation continues to invest in research and development, infrastructure and technological advancement, a plethora of opportunities await engineers.”

He congratulated and extended his best wishes to the students embarking on a new journey.