India’s future offers immense opportunities for engineering careers: LG Sinha

Jammu, Aug 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that India’s future offers immense opportunities for engineering careers.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the students of the joining batch of 2023 of IIT Jammu at the inaugural session of the foundation programme at Jagti campus, the LG said, “India's future offers immense opportunities for engineering careers. As the nation continues to invest in research and development, infrastructure and technological advancement, a plethora of opportunities await engineers.”
He congratulated and extended his best wishes to the students embarking on a new journey.
“The world-class faculty here at IIT Jammu will nurture your talents to transform your dreams into reality,” Sinha said.
He said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, India was on the move and was emerging as a technology and services hub powered by the knowledge economy.
“The 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' initiatives coupled with a burgeoning startup ecosystem, presents a fertile ground for young minds to make their mark and carve a successful career in engineering,” the LG said.
He advised the students to explore new paths and keep re-inventing themselves to keep pace with the change happening around the world.
“We need engineers who will not be confined to the mundane, but who will think beyond textbooks and question the status quo and embrace challenges as opportunities,” Sinha said. “The expertise of the young engineers’ expertise will be instrumental in driving the mission of Make in India and Start Up India.”
Citing examples of Japan and the USA, he said that the engineering prowess of these countries had contributed to their growth and elevated their status in the world.
The LG said that the world's greatest powers were witness to the fact that great engineers had been instrumental in propelling those nations to unparalleled heights.
“India needs engineers who can address the challenges of urbanisation, infrastructure, and access to quality healthcare and education for all. Young engineers’ ideas and solutions can pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable society,” he said. “India needs engineers who can collaborate globally, foster partnership with other countries and institutions to address complex global challenges. I strongly believe young engineers have the potential to not only make India self-reliant but also position it as a global leader.”
Sinha impressed on the educational institutions to create an environment, an education system that reflects today’s reality.
“Universities, as the cradle of innovation, need to become the backbone of progress. By collaborating with Industries and addressing real-world challenges, universities can produce graduates equipped with skills to solve complex problems,” he said. “Let us harness the power of innovation and engineering to build a better tomorrow. The opportunities that lie ahead in India's journey are immense, and I have no doubt that young engineers’ brilliance and determination will drive our nation to new heights.”
The LG asked the students to be aspiring and start their new journey with an aim to leverage technology, knowledge, and wisdom to transform the nation.
Director IIT Jammu, Prof Manoj Singh Gaur presented a detailed overview of the five-day foundation programme.
Padma Shri Janak Palta McGilligan; Vice Chancellor, SMVDU, Prof Pragati Kumar; Director IIM Jammu, Prof B S Sahay; Director, AIIMS Jammu, Shakti Gupta; and CAO Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL), S P Mahi were also present on the occasion.