Infiltration bid foiled in Karnah, terrorist killed

Kupwara, Mar 24: A terrorist was killed after security forces in Jabdi area of Karnah border town foiled an infiltration bid, Defence officials said Friday.
“Soldiers detected suspicious movement at LoC near Jabdi area, following which they opened fire. Later, a search operation was conducted in the area. During searches, one terrorist was found killed,” they said.
However the identity of the terrorist was yet to be ascertained, officials said.
A Defence statement issued here said that based on credible inputs received from intelligence agencies regarding the likely infiltration of terrorists, several ambushes were laid in Tangdhar sector on Thursday night.
“At about 4 am, suspicious movement was detected and contact was established by the ambush party as part of joint operation. Resultantly, one infiltrator was killed at around 800 metres on this side of the Line of Control (LoC),” PRO Defence said in the statement.
He said that detailed search of the area was carried out at first light, which led to the recovery of a body of the terrorist with an AK series rifle.
“In addition, a bag was also recovered with varied war like stores, taking total recovery to three AK rifles and six magazines. Apart from this, more than 200 rounds of AK rifles rounds, three pistols along with three magazines, two Chinese type grenades and medicine and food items were recovered,” PRO Defence said.