Influential persons, who accumulated wealth abusing power, provoking people: LG

“This will not be allowed. Gone are the days when the power or law would be misused by them to serve the interests of their relatives and families at the cost of the common people of J&K. Now J&K has transformed and the administration will work for 1.35 Cr people of J&K and not for 1000-2000 special, privileged people. Doors of the administration, however, will remain open 24X7 to listen to the genuine grievances of common people but big sharks would not be spared,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor was addressing the gathering during the Attestation cum Passing out Parade of Recruit Constables of 29th BRTC Batch at S Prithinandan Singh Police Training School, Kathua.