Influential persons, who accumulated wealth abusing power, provoking people: LG

Kathua, Mar 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday stated that the influential persons, who accumulated wealth enough to sustain their five generations, by abusing and misusing their power were provoking gullible masses to serve their own interests.
“This will not be allowed. Gone are the days when the power or law would be misused by them to serve the interests of their relatives and families at the cost of the common people of J&K. Now J&K has transformed and the administration will work for 1.35 Cr people of J&K and not for 1000-2000 special, privileged people. Doors of the administration, however, will remain open 24X7 to listen to the genuine grievances of common people but big sharks would not be spared,” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor was addressing the gathering during the Attestation cum Passing out Parade of Recruit Constables of 29th BRTC Batch at S Prithinandan Singh Police Training School, Kathua.
Speaking on property tax and anti-encroachment drives, the Lieutenant Governor said that the administration was committed to protect the interests of the common man.
“The property tax in J&K will be one of the lowest in the country. It is being ensured that no poor will be affected during the anti-encroachment drive,” he added.
LG Sinha said that a huge chunk of land retrieved from the influential encroachers would be used for constructing playgrounds, schools and hospitals.
Sharing statistics about the property tax, he said that canards about it were being spread by the vested interests to serve their own ends.