Info Deptt Polo Ground auditorium named after Pt Bhajan Sopori

Jammu, Aug 14: J&K government on Sunday ordered the naming of Auditorium Hall, Information Department, Polo ground, Srinagar after renowned Santoor maestro late Pandit Bhajan Sopori.
In this connection, the Information Department was ordered to amend records for effecting change and also take other desired steps for the purpose.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of Auditorium Hall, Information Department, Polo ground, Srinagar in the memory of late Pandit Bhajan Sopori. It is further ordered that the Information Department shall take immediate necessary steps including amending their records for effecting the change and ensure appropriate event is held in connection with the naming of the auditorium,” read an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD).