Injured during rescue operation, Ladakh policeman succumbs

Ganderbal, Aug 3: A policeman of Ladakh Police (LP), injured during a rescue operation at Kaksar area on July 22, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
Constable Muhammad Raza of UTDRF unit Kargil was injured during a rescue operation after a private vehicle fell into the River Shingo near Kaksar area of Kargil district on July 22.
While rescuing the people in the car, the policeman suffered head and back injuries. He was referred to SKIMS, Soura for specialised treatment, however, Wednesday afternoon he breathed his last.
A large number of people participated in his funeral procession at his native village in Kargil where he was laid to rest.
Meanwhile, a wreath laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines Kargil on Thursday to pay homage to the deceased constable.
During the wreath laying ceremony, Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan; Deputy Commissioner Kargil, S Balasaheb Suse; SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury and other district police officers and officials paid floral tributes to the constable.
A guard of honour was also presented to the policeman who died in the line of duty.
Police in Kargil paid rich floral tributes and homage to the deceased constable.
Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan expressed grief over the demise of constable Muhammad Raza of Ladakh Police and appealed to the Lieutenant Governor Ladakh to recommend his name for gallantry award and financial support to the family of the deceased policeman.