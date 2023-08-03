Injured during rescue operation, Ladakh policeman succumbs

Constable Muhammad Raza of UTDRF unit Kargil was injured during a rescue operation after a private vehicle fell into the River Shingo near Kaksar area of Kargil district on July 22.

While rescuing the people in the car, the policeman suffered head and back injuries. He was referred to SKIMS, Soura for specialised treatment, however, Wednesday afternoon he breathed his last.

A large number of people participated in his funeral procession at his native village in Kargil where he was laid to rest.