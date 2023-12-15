Integrated Traffic Management System can address traffic mess in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 15: The Integrated Traffic Management System can help in addressing the persistent traffic mess in Srinagar.

Due to the poor proper traffic management, traffic jams in Srinagar city have become the order of the day.

Round the clock, the city witnesses traffic jams.

Improving traffic management in Srinagar city involves a comprehensive approach that addresses the unique challenges and characteristics of the area.

At some junctions, even traffic lights are not working which often leads to confusion among the commuters, resulting in traffic jams.

Under the Smart City Project, the authorities installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and other devices in Srinagar under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) around some traffic junctions.

In the backdrop of frequent traffic jams, Greater Kashmir spoke to Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, who said,

“I will get confirmation from the concerned authorities.”

The new system would automatically detect apparent traffic violations like speeding, driving without a helmet or seat belt, driving on the wrong side or while talking on the phone, traffic light violations, and even overloading in public transport.

However this would not help in easing out the frequent traffic jams.

To address the frequent traffic jams, ITLS was introduced but is awaiting the green signal for activation. The ITLS were supposed to be installed at 60 junctions across Srinagar, of which the system is working at some junctions.

NEED FOR INTEGRATED TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Experts said that an Integrated Traffic Management System would help in optimising and streamlining traffic flow within the city.

They said that this involves the use of various technologies and systems to manage traffic efficiently, improve road safety, and enhance overall transportation infrastructure.

“High-quality cameras are strategically placed to monitor traffic conditions at key intersections and roadways,” a senior Police officer said.

The officer posted in the Traffic Police said that these cameras could provide real-time video feeds that could be used for traffic monitoring, incident detection, and enforcement.

“Intelligent traffic signal systems adjust signal timings based on real-time traffic conditions. This helps in reducing congestion and improving the flow of traffic,” he said. “Electronic signs along roadways provide information to the drivers about traffic conditions, alternate routes, and important announcements. “VMS can be dynamically updated based on the current situation,” the officer said.

Another officer said that implementing the system in Srinagar could significantly contribute to the management of traffic flow, reduction of congestion, and enhancement of overall road safety.