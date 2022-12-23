Intense cold wave continues | Srinagar records -4.8°C, Leh -13.8°C

Srinagar, Dec 23: An intense cold wave continues to grip Kashmir and Ladakh with Srinagar recording a minimum of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius and Leh 13.8 degrees Celsius on Friday.
The Meteorological Department officials predicted mainly dry weather till December 25.
“From December 26 and 30, generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate snow is expected at scattered places of Kashmir, higher reaches of Jammu, and light rains in plains of Jammu (60 percent chance),” the MeT officials said. “Snowfall and below freezing temperatures may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on places like the Mughal Road, Zojila, Karna, and Sadna Top from December 26 to 27 although there is no forecast of any major snow spell,” they said.
The MeT officials said that the temperature was 0.7 degrees Celsius against previous night’s minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, the coldest of the season so far.
“Overall the mercury was 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital,” they said.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius against minus 4.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.6 degrees Celsius below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
They said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius against minus 6.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.
Apart from being below normal by 1.4 degrees Celsius, it was also the second coldest night this season in the famous tourist resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius against minus 3.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.7 degrees Celsius below normal, they said.
The MeT officials said that the ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius against minus 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night.
While being 2.5 degrees Celsius below normal, it remained the coldest temperature recorded so far this winter in the north Kashmir area.
The MeT officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius against 7.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
In Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 13.8 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 13.1 degrees Celsius, they said.