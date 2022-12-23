Intense cold wave continues | Srinagar records -4.8°C, Leh -13.8°C

“From December 26 and 30, generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate snow is expected at scattered places of Kashmir, higher reaches of Jammu, and light rains in plains of Jammu (60 percent chance),” the MeT officials said. “Snowfall and below freezing temperatures may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on places like the Mughal Road, Zojila, Karna, and Sadna Top from December 26 to 27 although there is no forecast of any major snow spell,” they said.

The MeT officials said that the temperature was 0.7 degrees Celsius against previous night’s minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, the coldest of the season so far.