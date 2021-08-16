Internet, cellular network not snapped this time

For smooth and incident-free Independence Day celebrations, the authorities had made elaborate security arrangements and counter drone technology was deployed at all sensitive place across J&K.

The I-D functions were organised at Srinagar, Jammu, district and block headquarters, government institutions and all the educational institutions in the Union Territory.

It was for the first time that the internet and cellular networks were not snapped during these celebrations. Internet and mobile telephones functioned normally across Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is neither internet shutdown nor #restrictions on the eve of the #IndependenceDay: IGP Kashmir,” tweeted Kashmir zone Police.