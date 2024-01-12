Investing in J&K means investing in country’s unity, integrity: LG Sinha

Gujarat, Jan 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that investing in Jammu and Kashmir meant investing in the country’s unity and integrity.

Attending the special session on ‘Investment opportunities in J&K’ at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, LG Sinha invited the industrialists from India and abroad to invest in J&K and said, “Investing in Jammu Kashmir means investing in the unity and integrity of Bharat.”

He highlighted the thriving investment landscape of J&K and the unique economic opportunities it offered in various sectors.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K has developed a strong investor-friendly environment, economic stability, highly skilled manpower and tremendous opportunities in tourism, hospitality, agriculture, horticulture, handicraft and handloom, IT and manufacturing,” Sinha said.

He said that the unprecedented transformation in J&K in the last few years had created a conducive, secure, and dynamic environment for long-term future investments.

“Investing in J&K offers a unique opportunity to tap into J&K’s potential brimming with raw material, better incentives, high productivity for the niche market, high potential of value addition, robust infrastructure and high level of innovation, research and development,” the LG said. “J&K is a great place to do business because our economy is strong, continues to grow and it is diverse. With more than 55 percent green space, it offers a great place to live and work. The urban transformation has also ensured quality living in the cities. Ease of doing business, less compliance burden, physical and digital connectivity and major policy reforms make J&K an attractive trade and business location.”

He reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to promote entrepreneurial culture in J&K.

Sinha said that recently J&K received a gold medal in the ‘One District One Product’ ranking, which indicated strong local entrepreneurship.

Addressing the valedictory session of the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit’, which was presided over by the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the LG thanked Shah for accelerating the industrial growth in J&K.

“Earlier, J&K was known for other reasons. Today, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have made J&K capable enough to actively participate in global investment events like the Vibrant Gujarat Summit,” he said. “Under the leadership of the PM and the Home Minister, J&K is realising its true potential. Concrete steps are being taken to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem. We are making dedicated efforts to create a competitive and stable business environment for companies to capture investment opportunities across J&K’s dynamic industrial sectors and foster global partnerships and collaborations to transform J&K into a modern industrial region.”

Sinha said that due to reforms and progressive policies, J&K had attracted investment proposals worth Rs 90,000 crore in a very short period.

“We are determined to leverage the strength in different sectors and help the companies to invest and expand in J&K,” he said. “J&K offer the best incentives and a supportive environment for the investors. I invite industry leaders to invest in J&K and contribute to the growth journey of the UT.”

The LG said that the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit had become a powerful platform that would pave the way for new investment possibilities across the country.

He also highlighted the significant role of National Education Policy in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat and driving the growth of the economy in the future.

The LG also met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and discussed with the Gujarat CM the collaboration between J&K and Gujarat in various sectors and initiatives for strengthening the trade relations, exploring opportunities for mutual growth, exchanges of knowledge and capacity building.

The LG tweeted: “Glad to have met Hon’ble CM of Gujarat, Sh Bhupendra Patel Ji. We discussed collaboration between J&K UT and Gujarat in various sectors and initiatives for strengthening the trade relations, exploring opportunities for mutual growth, exchanges of knowledge & capacity building. Industrial delegations involving industry associations and trade bodies from both regions to identify potential areas for investment and industrial partnerships, establish a platform for networking and share best practices in various sectors. We also discussed reciprocal visits of official delegations from Jammu Kashmir to Gujarat and vice versa, capacity building of emerging entrepreneurs and start-ups and collaborations with leading IT companies in Gujarat and sectoral partnership.”