Irregularities in FAA exams | CBI searches in 37 locations of 6 Jammu districts

Jammu, Feb 3: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday conducted searches at around 37 locations in 6 districts of Jammu region in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the examination of Accounts Assistant in the Finance Department.
A CBI spokesperson said, “Searches were conducted in 37 locations of J&K in Jammu, Doda, Reasi, Rajouri, Samba and Udhampur districts at the premises of accused and others including touts, personnel of J&K Forest Department, CRPF, Indian Air Force etc. in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the written examination of Accounts Assistant in the Finance (FAA).” The said examination was conducted by J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).
CBI had registered a case on November 28, 2022 on the request of J&K government to investigate the allegations of irregularities in written examination conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on March 6, 2022 for recruitment of Accounts Assistant Finance (FAA). The results were declared on April 21, 2022.
Earlier, the government of J&K had constituted an Inquiry Committee to look into allegations of malpractices in the said examination. “It was alleged in a report of the Committee that a conspiracy was hatched amongst officials of JKSSB; a private company based at Bengaluru; beneficiary candidates and others which caused gross irregularities in conduct of written examination for the posts of Accounts Assistant of Finance Department. It was further alleged that there were abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from the districts of Jammu, Kathua and Reasi,” the CBI spokesperson said.
“It (Inquiry Committee) also found the alleged violation of rules by JKSSB in as much as the task of setting the question paper was assigned to a private company of Bengaluru. Further investigation is continuing,” the spokesperson added.
Two days after the registration of this case on November 28 last year, the CBI had conducted searches at around 14 locations in the UT, including Jammu and Samba districts at the premises of accused and others including a former member JKSSB on November 30.
The premier investigative agency of the country had booked 20 accused including former member (JKAS) of J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB); former Medical officer of BSF Frontier Headquarters, Paloura; private persons; private company and unknown others in this case.