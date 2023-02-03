Irregularities in FAA exams | CBI searches in 37 locations of 6 Jammu districts

A CBI spokesperson said, “Searches were conducted in 37 locations of J&K in Jammu, Doda, Reasi, Rajouri, Samba and Udhampur districts at the premises of accused and others including touts, personnel of J&K Forest Department, CRPF, Indian Air Force etc. in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the written examination of Accounts Assistant in the Finance (FAA).” The said examination was conducted by J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

CBI had registered a case on November 28, 2022 on the request of J&K government to investigate the allegations of irregularities in written examination conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on March 6, 2022 for recruitment of Accounts Assistant Finance (FAA). The results were declared on April 21, 2022.