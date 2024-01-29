IRREGULARITIES IN KIRU HEP TENDERS | CBI raids 8 locations in Delhi, Kishtwar; seizes `21 lakhs

Jammu, Jan 29: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized a cash of over Rs 21 lakh besides incriminating documents, digital devices etc during its raids at eight locations in Delhi and (Kishtwar in) Jammu and Kashmir in a case of alleged malpractices in tenders for civil works in Kiru Hydro-Electric Power Project (HEP).

The project is being executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL).

The raids, as per officials, were conducted by the premier investigative agency on January 27, as a part of its ongoing investigation in a case registered vide FIR/RC -0042022A0005 dated April 20, 2022 at ACB, CBI, Jammu, to probe into the allegations of “malpractices in award of the contract worth Rs 2200 Cr (approximately) of civil works of Kiru HEP project to a private company in the year 2019.” In Kishtwar, the raids were conducted at the house and office of a Junior Engineer associated with the Kiru HEP.

“Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at around 8 locations in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir in the on-going investigations of a case related to alleged irregularities in the award of tender for civil works of Kiru Hydroelectric Project being executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd. (CVPPPL). The searches led to recovery of digital devices, computers, property documents and incriminating documents in addition to cash of over Rs 21 lakhs (approximately),” a CBI spokesperson said, in an official statement.

“The instant case was registered on the basis of a reference received from the Government of J&K against then Chairman; then MD; then Directors of CVPPPL; a private company and unknown others. It was alleged that in the award of civil works relating to Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed,” the spokesperson said.

CBI’s brief official statement, referring to the J&K government references, which formed basis of its FIR, said it was also alleged that though a decision was taken in 47th board meeting of CVPPPL for re-tender through e-tendering with reverse auction, after cancellation of ongoing tendering process, same was not implemented and the decision of 47th board meeting, was reversed in the 48th board meeting.

Earlier, some reports (published as well as circulated on social media) quoting sources, giving a detailed account of searches, had mentioned that CBI “conducted raids at 15 locations in Delhi and Kishtwar and seized Rs 55 lakhs.”

These reports, however, were at variance with the official statement, issued by CBI this evening.

Officially speaking, this was the fifth occasion when CBI conducted searches in this particular case as earlier raids were conducted immediately a day after the case was registered i.e., April 21, 2022 followed by July 6, 2022; May 17 and December 2, 2023 searches.

GENESIS OF CBI FIR

On April 21, 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered two separate cases against private companies and others, including a senior IAS officer, in alleged malpractices in awarding contracts for group medical insurance scheme for government employees and works related to Kiru Hydro Electric Power project in J&K.

In Kiru HEP case, in its FIR/RC -0042022A0005 dated April 20, 2022 at ACB, CBI, Jammu, CBI mentioned that on March 23, 2022, it was conveyed the decision of government of J&K, for investigation by it into allegations of malpractices in award of contract, in respect of civil works of Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project, on the basis of reports of Anti Corruption Bureau, UT of J&K and Power Development Department, Government of J&K.

“In this case, the CBI booked Navin Kumar Choudhary IAS, who was the then chairman, CVPPPL; M S Babu the then MD CVPPPL; M K Mittal the then Director CVPPPL; Arun Kumar Mishra the then Director CVPPPL; M/s Patel Engineering Ltd and unknown others,” CBI FIR had read.

Case was registered against them u/s 120-B RPC r/w 5(1 )(d) r/w 5(2) of the J&K PC Act, Samvat, 2006.

WHY J&K GOVERNMENT REFERRED CASE TO CBI

Notably the J&K government decided to refer both the cases to CBI after the former Governor Satya Pal Malik, had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300 Cr bribe for clearing two files.

Malik, who was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019 had claimed, “After going to Kashmir, two files came to me (for clearance), one belonging to Ambani and another to an RSS-affiliated man who was a minister in the previous Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government and claimed to be very close to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi).”