Islamic New Year moon not sighted

Srinagar, July 29: Grand Mufti, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Friday said the moon for Muharram-ul-Haram was not sighted anywhere and as such Sunday would mark the beginning of the new Islamic Year – 1444 AH.
Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said that no witnesses could be made available on record regarding the sighting of the moon from any part of Kashmir or Jammu divisions.
“The Islamic New Year will as such start from Sunday, August 31, and the Ashura will be observed on August 9,” he said.
In his message, the top Mufti urged Muslims to observe the ensuing Ashura with austerity and asked them to pray for the overall well-being of the Ummah, especially of the youth.
“People should refrain from indulging in immodest activities,” he said. “The Ashura has a fundamental message that we should not bow before falsehood and instead remain steadfast on what our religion teaches us.”