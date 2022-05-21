Issues faced by KPs working in Kashmir will be addressed: Manoj Sinha

"The SIT is investigating the matter. Once the report comes, we will examine it. Every resident of Kashmir, including minorities and Kashmir Pandits, have a right to remain safe and we are making efforts in this direction," he said.

Sinha said the Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley should not leave as the local residents of the valley also want them to stay. "We will take care of all concerns of the Kashmiri Pandits including their security. My request to them is to have patience. People of Kashmir also want that the multi-religious culture and harmony should continue. We will try to resolve whatever problems that have been brought to my notice," he added.