IT Deptt files FIRs against CA, 404 others in bogus refund cases

The statement said that in the FIRs it had been alleged that a Chartered Accountant namely Imran Amin Dara of Srinagar and 404 other persons have entered into a conspiracy and defrauded the central government exchequer of Rs 16.72 crore between financial years 2017-18 to 2019-20.

It said that in the FIRs addressed to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Srinagar, the IT Department has described the modus operandi of the accused in minute details and shared their complete details with the Crime Branch like names, addresses, PAN, bank accounts, and the amounts fraudulently claimed as refunds by filing incorrect IT returns in a clandestine manner.

The statement said that it had been alleged that all the culprits have taken more than Rs 4 lakh as refunds by filing incorrect IT returns for various years.