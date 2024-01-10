It is time for new dreams, new resolutions, continuous accomplishments: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said that it was time for new dreams, new resolutions, and continuous accomplishments.

An official spokesman in a statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here said that inaugurating the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, the PM said, “It is time for new dreams, new resolutions and continuous accomplishments.”

Conveying his greeting for 2024, he reiterated the pledge to make India ‘viksit’ by 2047, making the next 25 years ‘Amrit Kaal’ of the country.

PM Modi noted the significance of the first Vibrant Gujarat Summit of the ‘Amrit Kaal’.

He said that the participation of the President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as chief guest was special as it signifies the deepening ties between India and UAE.

The PM said that his thoughts and support towards India were filled with warmth and heartiness as he mentioned the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit becoming a global platform for economic development and investment-related discussions.

He highlighted the India-UAE partnerships in increasing support to the renewable energy sector, innovative healthcare, and investments of several billion dollars in India’s port infrastructure.

PM Modi also mentioned the initiation of operations by UAE’s Sovereign Wealth Fund in GIFT City and aircraft and ship leasing activities by transworld companies.

He gave huge credit to Sheikh Al Nahyan for the soaring partnerships between India and UAE relationships.

Referring to the presence of the President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, the PM expressed pride for the inclusion of the African Union of G20 permanent membership during India’s Presidency.

He said President Nyusi’s presence had deepened the India-Mozambique as well as India-Africa ties.

About the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala’s first visit to India as PM of his country, PM Modi said, “This signifies the Czech Republic’s old ties with India as well as with Vibrant Gujarat.”

He mentioned cooperation in the automobile, technology and manufacturing sectors.

The PM also welcomed Nobel laureate and President of Timor Leste, José Ramos-Horta and highlighted his use of Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of non-violence with his country’s freedom struggle.

Referring to the 20th anniversary of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, he said that the summit had showcased new ideas, and created new gateways for investments and returns.

Throwing light on this year’s theme of ‘Gateway to the Future’, PM Modi said that the future of the 21st century would be brightened by shared efforts.

He said that during India’s G20 Presidency, a roadmap for the future had been presented and it was being forwarded by the vision of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The PM mentioned the strengthening of partnerships with I2U2 and other multilateral organisations along the principles of ‘One World, One Family, One Future’, which has now become a prerequisite to global welfare.

“India is moving forward in the role of a ‘Vishwa Mitra’ in a fast-changing world. Today India has given the world confidence in achieving common collective goals. India’s commitment, efforts and hard work for global welfare is making the world safer and prosperous. The world looks at India as an important pillar of stability. A friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions, a powerhouse of talented youth and a democracy that delivers,” he said. “The priorities and aspirations of India’s 1.4 billion citizens and their belief in human-centric development coupled with the government’s commitment to inclusivity and equality is a major aspect of world prosperity and development.”

PM Mod mentioned that India is the 5th largest economy in the world while it lagged at 11th position 10 years ago.

He also underlined that in the next few years, India would go on to become one of the top 3 economies in the world, as predicted by various rating agencies in the world.

“Experts can analyse this, but I guarantee that India will become the 3rd largest economy in the world,” the PM said.

He said that India had become a ray of hope for the world at a time when the world has witnessed multiple geopolitical instabilities.

Reflecting on India’s priorities whose glimpse could be seen in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, PM Modi mentioned sustainable industries, manufacturing and infrastructure, new age skills, futuristic technologies, AI and innovation, green hydrogen, renewable energy, and semiconductors.

“In the last 5 years, more than 13.5 crore people came out of poverty while the average income of the middle class has been constantly on the rise,” he said.

The PM urged everyone to visit the trade show in Gujarat, especially the school and college students.

Speaking about spending time in this trade show with President Nyusi and President Ramos Horta on Tuesday, he said that the trade show had showcased products made with world-class state-of-the-art technology in sectors like e-mobility, startups, blue economy, green energy, and smart infrastructure.

PM Modi said that new opportunities were constantly being created for investment in all these sectors.

He elaborated on the government’s focus on structural reforms as the basis of the Indian economy’s resilience and momentum as these reforms had enhanced the economy’s capacity, capability, and competitiveness.

The PM said that recapitalisation and IBC had led to a robust banking system and the abolition of about 40,000 compliances had led to ease of business, GST had removed the labyrinth of taxation, a better environment for diversification of global supply chain, the recent signing of three FTAs, including one with UAE; opening of many sectors for automatic FDI, record investment in infrastructure and five times increase in capex.

He also mentioned unprecedented strides in green and alternative sources of energy, three times increase in renewable energy capacity, 20 times capacity in solar energy capacity, and affordable data prices had led to digital inclusion, optical fibre to every village, roll out of 5G, and third largest startup ecosystem with 1.15 lakh registered startups.

PM Modi also touched upon the overall record increase in exports.

He reiterated that the transformations taking place in India were improving Ease of Living and empowering them.

The PM also touched upon the record rise in the participation of the female workforce which is a great sign for India’s future.

“With this spirit, I appeal to all of you to become part of India’s investment journey,” he said.

Touching upon the modern policy improvements towards logistics and east of transportation, PM Modi highlighted the rise in the number of airports from 74 to 149 within a decade, doubling of India’s national highway network, tripling of the metro network, dedicated freight corridors, national waterways, increase in the port turnaround time and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor announced during G20.

“These are huge investment opportunities for all of you,” he said.

Concluding the address, the PM said that there were new possibilities for investors in every corner of India and Vibrant Gujarat Summit was like a gateway for this, a gateway to the future.

“You are not only investing in India but also shaping a new generation of young creators and consumers. Your partnership with the aspirational young generation of India can bring results which you could not have even imagined,” he said.

The theme of this year’s summit is ‘Gateway to the Future’ and includes the participation of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations.

The summit is also being used as a platform by the Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

Multiple industry captains addressed the occasion.

Chairman of Arcelor Mittal, Lakshmi Mittal; President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, Toshihiro Suzuki; Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Group; CEO of Micron Technologies, USA, Sanjay Mehrotra; Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani; CEO Simmtech, South Korea,

Jeffrey Chun; Chairman of Tata Sons Limited, N Chandrasekaran; Chairman of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem; Vice President Nvidia, Shankar Trivedi, Founder and CEO of Zerodha Nikhil Kamat addressed the gathering and informed about their business plans.

The business leaders praised the PM’s vision.

Vice Minister for International Affairs, Japan, Shin Hosaka; Assistant Minister of Investment, Saudi Arabia, Ibraheem Yoosef al Mubarak; Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, Commonwealth and United Nations, UK, Tariq Ahmed; Minister of Economy, Armenia, Vahan Kerobyan; Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology, Tiit Riisalo; Industry and Commerce Minister, Morocco, Ryad Mezzour; Finance Minister of Nepal, Prakash Sharan Mahat; Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Tran Luu Quang; Prime Minister of Czech Republic, Petr Fiala; President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi; and President of Timor Leste José Ramos-Horta also addressed the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also made his address at the beginning of the summit.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit conceptualised in 2003 under the leadership of the then chief minister Narendra Modi has evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit being held from January 10 to 12, 2024, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat celebrates ‘20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’ with the theme ‘Gateway to the Future’.

The summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, technology and innovation, sustainable manufacturing, green hydrogen, electric mobility, renewable energy, and transition towards sustainability