It’ll provide all-weather road connectivity to unconnected habitations: LG

Thanks PM, Union MoRD Minister
File Photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha
Mir Imran for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar / New Delhi, Aug 26: Welcoming the Union Ministry for Rural Development’s approval of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-Phase-III for 1276 km of J&K roads costing Rs 1357 crore, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that it would provide an all-weather connectivity to the unconnected habitations.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that welcoming the initiative the LG expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Rural Development, Giriraj Singh.

“It will provide all-weather road connectivity to unconnected habitations for sustainable and inclusive growth,” LG Sinha said.

