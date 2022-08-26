It’ll provide all-weather road connectivity to unconnected habitations: LG

Srinagar / New Delhi, Aug 26: Welcoming the Union Ministry for Rural Development’s approval of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-Phase-III for 1276 km of J&K roads costing Rs 1357 crore, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that it would provide an all-weather connectivity to the unconnected habitations.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that welcoming the initiative the LG expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Rural Development, Giriraj Singh.
“It will provide all-weather road connectivity to unconnected habitations for sustainable and inclusive growth,” LG Sinha said.