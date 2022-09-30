Jalsheeri Baramulla residents stage protest, demand road macadamisation

Baramulla, Sep 30: The residents of Jalsheeri Baramulla Friday staged a protest demanding macadamisation of a 3 km road in the area.
Raising slogans in favour of their demand, the aggrieved residents said that the area was being ignored and devoid of development while its adjacent areas had been macadamised during the last two years.
They said that while the macadamisation work in the nearby areas was on, there was no sign of macadamisation in their area.
“The road condition here is extremely bad. Despite our repeated pleas, the authorities are not showing any interest,” said Muhammad Ishfaq, a local.
Another local Muhammad Ashraf said: “Around 10 km road in the nearby area is being macadamized. However, our area is being neglected without reason. We request the authorities to immediately start the macadamisation of roads here or we will be forced to continue our protest.”