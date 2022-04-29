Jamia Masjid reopened

Srinagar, Apr 29: Authorities on Friday afternoon reopened the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar for prayers after temporarily remaining shut on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida prayers.
Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said that the historic mosque was reopened for routine prayers after 5 pm Friday afternoon while as shops were seen open from 3 pm.
"We respect religious sentiments of people but there were strong inputs of disruption and clashes inside the Jamia premises and subversive activities outside the Jamia,” he said.
He added that keeping in view the inputs, a decision to close the masjid temporarily was taken to avoid law and order problem.
Earlier, on Thursday according to Jamia Auqaf committee, civil officials accompanied by the Police had visited the premises and conveyed not to hold prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida.