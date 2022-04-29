Jamia Masjid reopened

Srinagar, Apr 29: Authorities on Friday afternoon reopened the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar for prayers after temporarily remaining shut on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida prayers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said that the historic mosque was reopened for routine prayers after 5 pm Friday afternoon while as shops were seen open from 3 pm.