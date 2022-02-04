Jammu and Kashmir continues to be unrepresented in Rajya Sabha

Azad was elected to Rajya Sabha several times from Jammu and Kashmir. He was appointed leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha in 2014 after the BJP led National Democratic Alliance got majority in Lok Sabha polls and formed the new government in Centre.

Interestingly, the senior Congress leader got re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir also in 2015 even as PDP-BJP coalition was having majority of seats in assembly and had formed the government in the erstwhile state. Azad's role as leader of opposition remained very significant and he made his presence felt in a strong way. At a time when Congress was seeming directionless and the party high command allegedly showing no interest in briefing and guiding Azad about the party's line and approach on key and other routine issues, it was left on the veteran leader himself to plan things as leader of opposition and execute those on the floor of the house. There was total communication breakdown at various important levels in Congress and absence of required vital meetings and parleys, thus affecting the overall performance of party on different fronts.