JAMMU GIRL TOPS THE LIST | 3 Doda siblings among 187 qualify JKAS exams

Srinagar, Jan 20: Three siblings, including two sisters from Kahra Bhaleesa area of Doda district, have cracked the JKAS exam, the results of which were declared on Friday.
Suhail Ahmad Wani, son of Muneer Ahmad Wani, and his two sisters – Huma Wani and Ifra Wani were declared successful in the exam.
The three siblings proved right the adage, ‘Where there is a will there's a way’.
While Muneer secured 111th rank, sisters Huma and Ifra scored 117th and 143rd ranks.
Ifra did her Masters in Physics while Huma and Suhail completed their Masters in Political Science.
Qualifying the prestigious JKAS exams was not a cakewalk for these siblings.
During their preparation, three siblings could not afford private coaching due to financial crunch and lack of resources.
"Our mother sold her gold and we used the money for purchasing books and other study material. We have seen so many sacrifices in this journey," said Huma, one of the three siblings.
"We used to study together and would guide and also rectify each other's mistakes every day. Every day was a new challenge for us," said Huma.
Speaking about their preparation, Ifra said they had a competition within a family as all the three would study as a group by sharing books and other notes with each other.
"We had limited books and we used to share books with each other in intervals. That is how we guided each other and also corrected each other at some times. We used to conduct our own exams every day," Ifra said.
She said consistency and continuity coupled with proper time management was key to success.
"We had a fear factor that we may not be able to compete with the candidates who have joined coaching classes in Delhi and at other places. But we believed in ourselves and worked hard together," she said.
Another sibling, Suhail Ahmad while speaking about his preparation days said he had high hopes about his sisters for qualifying the exams.
"It is really a moment of joy for us that our hard work and sacrifices have paid off in the end. We qualified for the JKAS exam, fighting many odds and giving sacrifices as well," Suhail said.
He said the candidates prepare for the JKAS exams as per their own capacity and capability.
"Some believe that private coaching can be more helpful but some rely on self study. In our case, we could not afford private coaching so we had to rely on self study," Suhail said.
Besides the three siblings, other candidates have also fought odds to crack the prestigious civil service exams.
One such candidate is Aabid Hussain Lone from Udhipora Langate in Kupwara district whose late father used to sell tea outside Handwara hospital.
"My father was a motivational factor for me. I used to visit his kiosk and would see him selling tea. I would always prick myself and provoke me to do something in my life," said Abid. "I started preparations a few years ago as my father, before leaving for heavenly abode, would always tell me to fulfill his dream to qualify this prestigious exam."
Abid attributed his success to the support of his mother and other close relatives who would always help him financially and would give moral support to him as well.
"My mother never made me feel that my father was not alive. She fought odds and helped me qualify the JKAS exam. My relatives also stood by me and always extended their help whenever I was in need," he said.
Abid was among the four candidates from Kupwara who qualified the exam.
Danish Amin Bhat from Ujroo village of Handwara has qualified the prestigious exam in his maiden attempt.
Dr Peerzada Rasikh, son of Peerzada Abdul Hameed Shah of Lolab has also cracked the JKAS exam by securing 72nd rank.
Meanwhile, Sharafat Rubani from Karnah area of Kupwara district has also qualified the JKAS exam.
Syed Aabid Shah Bukhari from Rashidabad Zaingair area of Sopore has also qualified the JKAS exam.
Also, Hafsa Mohiudin from Alsafa Colony Rafiabad area of Baramulla district has also qualified the JKAS exam.
Hafsa, who is presently working as an Assistant Registrar in the Cooperative Department in Rafiabad, attributes her success to the support of her husband and family.
"Patience and dedication is key to success. I believe that no exam is tough until one has patience to crack it," she said.
The JK CCE prelims exam was held on October 24, 2021.
A total of 20,790 candidates took that examination out of which 4462 candidates were announced.
These candidates appeared for the Mains exam, which was conducted from April 8 to April 18, 2022 at both Jammu and Srinagar and 3916 candidates appeared in the exam.
Of the 3916 candidates, who appeared in JKPSC CCE Mains, 648 qualified for the interview and the personality test, which was held from December 5, 2022, to January 19, 2023.
Of the 648 candidates, 643 appeared for the interview round of which 187 candidates have been shortlisted for the medical exam.
Jammu girl Megha Gupta has secured the first position in JKCCS Mains Exams by scoring 1177.50 marks.