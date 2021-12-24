Jhelum Flood Management Plan | J&K Govt awaits cabinet approval for phase-2

As per official documents accessed by Greater Kashmir, technical sanction for the plan was approved in December 2019 and investment clearance accorded to the project at Rs.1623.43 crore on February 19, 2020 but conveyed on July 30, 2020.

"Budget proposal/UC for Rs 684.61 crore including Rs 227.44 crore UT share has been submitted to the Department of Water Resources (DoWR, RD & GR) during 2021-22 for release of funds," reads an official document of J&K government.