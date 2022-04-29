J&K admin pays relief to families of 12 kids who died after consumption of spurious cough syrup: NHRC

"On the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has finally paid the monetary relief of Rs 36 lakh to the next of kin of the 12 infants who had died after consuming a cough syrup which was subsequently found to be spurious," it said.

Initially, in response to the notices of the Commission, the UT administration had maintained that "there was no scope for any complacency on the part of its Drugs Control Department: the manufacturing of quality drugs is primarily the responsibility of the manufacturing firm and the department had already lodged a formal complaint against it before the competent court of law," the statement said.