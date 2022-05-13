J&K admin ups the ante against anti-national elements; 3 Government employees terminated

Altaf Hussain Pandit:

Altaf Hussain Pandit (Professor of Chemistry, UOK) hails from village Wadoora of Sopore. According to Government sources, since childhood Altaf came under the influence of the local JeI leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat of nearby town Sopore. His association with the separatists led him to join terrorist ranks.

Altaf Hussain was an active terrorist for approximately three long years. He joined terrorist ranks in 1990 and had crossed LoC. After obtaining arms-ammunition training in Pakistan he returned to Kashmir in the same year. He had been arrested in 1993 by security forces. After returning from PoK as a trained terrorist belonging to JKLF, Altaf remained active until 1993 when he was arrested by the security forces. After his release, he went to Aligarh Muslim University for pursuing higher education.

Based on an investigation conducted by the state investigation agencies, Altaf remained deeply associated with the JeI cadre and separatists during his study at Aligarh Muslim University. Altaf used his status as an academician for spreading separatist and terrorism ideology. Altaf was nicknamed as ‘Geelani of Kashmir University’.

Altaf, as per government sources, played an important role in orchestrating violent student protests during the 2016 law and order crisis. Altaf openly demanded compliance of Hurriyat protest calendars by administration and students of Kashmir University in various meetings. Altaf also demanded that the academic calendar of the KU should synchronise with Hurriyat calendar. 2016 protests held under full patronage of separatists and Pakistan, 120 civilians lost their lives and public properties worth crores of rupees got damaged