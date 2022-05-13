J&K admin ups the ante against anti-national elements; 3 Government employees terminated

Srinagar, May 13: In a stern message to the anti-national elements, guilty of backstabbing the Union of India while being a part of various government departments, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday terminated three government employees from their services. The three employees have been involved in extending active support to separatism and terrorism related activities.
The three terminated employees- Altaf Hussain Pandit, Professor (Department of Chemistry) in the University of Kashmir, Mohd Maqbool Hajam, a teacher in School Education department and Ghulam Rasool, a Jammu & Kashmir Police constable- have been terminated from the government services.
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government had constituted a Special Task Force (STF) for identifying and scrutinising its employees involved in any activity detrimental to the security of the country or deemed as anti-national.
Sanction for the constitution of a STF which would be authorised to identify and scrutinise cases of government employees found involved in such activity and refer these to the government for action against them in terms of provisions of Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India.
Altaf Hussain Pandit:
Altaf Hussain Pandit (Professor of Chemistry, UOK) hails from village Wadoora of Sopore. According to Government sources, since childhood Altaf came under the influence of the local JeI leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat of nearby town Sopore. His association with the separatists led him to join terrorist ranks.
Altaf Hussain was an active terrorist for approximately three long years. He joined terrorist ranks in 1990 and had crossed LoC. After obtaining arms-ammunition training in Pakistan he returned to Kashmir in the same year. He had been arrested in 1993 by security forces. After returning from PoK as a trained terrorist belonging to JKLF, Altaf remained active until 1993 when he was arrested by the security forces. After his release, he went to Aligarh Muslim University for pursuing higher education.
Based on an investigation conducted by the state investigation agencies, Altaf remained deeply associated with the JeI cadre and separatists during his study at Aligarh Muslim University. Altaf used his status as an academician for spreading separatist and terrorism ideology. Altaf was nicknamed as ‘Geelani of Kashmir University’.
Altaf, as per government sources, played an important role in orchestrating violent student protests during the 2016 law and order crisis. Altaf openly demanded compliance of Hurriyat protest calendars by administration and students of Kashmir University in various meetings. Altaf also demanded that the academic calendar of the KU should synchronise with Hurriyat calendar. 2016 protests held under full patronage of separatists and Pakistan, 120 civilians lost their lives and public properties worth crores of rupees got damaged
Mohammad Maqbool Hajam:
Mohammad Maqbool Hajam (a Teacher in School Education Department) hails from Gangbugh Sogam of District Kupwara. According to government sources, Maqbool mostly remained posted in his home district and when it mattered the most, he chose to breach the Service Conduct Rules by indulging in separatist and anti-national activities. An FIR No.44/2016 U/S 13 ULA(P) Act, 295 RPC was registered in Police Station Sogam for using loud speaker of the Masjid to air anti national slogans and pre-recorded speeches of terrorists. The investigation into the case revealed that amongst other accused, Mohammad Maqbool was one of those who had used the public address system of the Masjid for anti-national activities.
According to government sources, On 15.07.2016, a huge mob armed with deadly weapons including stones, lathies and iron rods, proceeded towards Police Station Sogam and other adjoining government establishments, resorting to heavy stone pelting due which several police personnel got injured, and Govt buildings also got damaged. An FIR No.45/2016 U/S 148,152,336,332,427 RPC was registered in Police Station Sogam and during investigation Mohammad Maqbool Hajam was found involved in orchestrating the crime.
On 27.07.2016, Another FIR No.55/2016 U/S 147,148,149,152,336,427 RPC was registered in Police Station Sogam against pelting of stones on a convoy of security forces at Cheerkot General Road. The investigation into the case revealed the involvement of Mohammad Maqbool in organizing the stone pelting on security forces.
On 31.08.2016, Another FIR No.73/2016 U/S 13 ULA(P)Act was registered in Police Station Sogam against a mob equipped with deadly weapons who were raising anti-national slogans, holding the Flag of Pakistan and raising Pro Pakistan slogans and provoking youth for waging war against India. The investigation into the case revealed the involvement of Mohammad Maqbool in organizing violent protests, disturb public order, tranquillity and peace. Mohammad Maqbool has been detained under PSA more than once for his anti-national activities.
Ghulam Rasool
Ghulam Rasool hails from Bharath Bagla of Doda district. He was appointed in CISF in 1994 and served there upto the year 1997, when he was appointed as a constable in J&K Police. At least 3 criminal cases are registered against him, first being FIR No.99/2007 registered at Police Station Doda under sections 212/216 RPC in which the complainant had alleged that Ghulam Rasool, along with an associate of his, had gotten the brother of the complainant killed by terrorists to avenge an encounter in which the house of Ghulam Rasool’s associate had caught fire. Ghulam Rasool and his associate had suspected that the complainant and his family had tipped off the security forces about the presence of terrorists.
The second criminal case registered against Ghulam Rasool was FIR No.97/2012 at Police Station Doda, under sections 458,147,148,427,109 RPC, which was charge-sheeted. The FIR was registered on a complaint against Ghulam Rasool and his associates (including a former terrorist) that they had trespassed into the home of the complainant and intimidated the family to stop them from pursuing cases against Ghulam Rasool and his accomplices.
The third criminal case which was registered against Ghulam Rasool was registered in Police Station Kishtwar, FIR No.183/2019 U/S 379 RPC. Ghulam Rasool has been found to be a known associate of active and former terrorists. He continued to remain in touch with active terrorists and terror handlers, including a terrorist named Saifullah Adil, who is reportedly in Lahore.