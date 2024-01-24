J&K Bank is no one’s fiefdom: LG

Jammu, Jan 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir Bank is not anyone’s fiefdom.

Launching a scathing attack on the previous leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, the LG accused them of looting public funds and accumulating them in foreign banks to enrich themselves.

“J&K Bank is not someone’s private property and is meant for the people of J&K,” he said. “The past rulers of J&K exploited the bank solely to bolster their own wealth.”

Highlighting the lavish style of those rulers “residing on a special road”, the LG said, “Those opulent palaces stand leaving people astonished.”

He said that those people accumulated wealth for themselves without providing jobs, helping businesses or agriculture.

Sinha said that the funds from the Centre meant for the development of J&K were misused by these people to sustain their extravagant lifestyles.