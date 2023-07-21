J&K Bank share touches new high on its 25th trading anniversary

At that moment, nearly 1.85 crore shares were exchanged in the market.

In 2014, shares were split in a 1:10 ratio, which meant that a Rs 100 share was divided into 10 shares at Rs 10.

Currently, over 96 crore Jammu and Kashmir Bank shares are listed on the stock exchange, while around 7 crore ESPS shares remain unlisted.

J&K Bank shares have given returns of more than 160 percent to investors in the previous year, and financial analysts are positive on this scrip as the bank is set to release its quarterly results on Monday.