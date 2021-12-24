J&K could start S Gene Kits to fast-track Omicron spread assessment: Experts

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that S gene target failure (SGTF) could be Omicron. A senior scientist Greater Kashmir spoke to said that STGF is a slight augmentation of RT-PCR test. “The SGTF means that the RTPCR has detected all other genes of COVID19 except the S Gene, currently known to be the most loud characteristic of Omicron,” he said. The RT-PCR is considered to be the Gold Standard of COVID19 testing as it detects and matches the genetic material of the virus.