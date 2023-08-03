J&K creates history | Teen Kishtwar archer wins silver at Para-Archery World Championship

“Though in the Para-Archery World Championship in the Czech Republic, she participated in different categories and secured Gold and Bronze medals also yet her silver medal victory remained significant as on its basis, she has qualified for ensuing Para Olympics, 2024 in Paris,” PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal told Greater Kashmir.

Born without hands (Phocomelia), Sheetal's journey from the rugged mountains of her homeland to the international stage is a testament to the human spirit's indomitable power.