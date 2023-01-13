J&K DRONE CASE |NIA files chargesheet against 6

New Delhi, Jan 13: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against six accused in the Special NIA court in Jammu in a case pertaining to the interception and recovery of drone (Hexacopter) and rounds of UBGL and Magnetic Bombs from near Dhalli area in J&K's Kathua.

The case was initially registered on May 29, 2022 at Police Station Rajbagh, Kathua and later on the probe was taken over by the NIA on July 30, 2022.