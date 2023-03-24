J&K employees criticising Govt policies on social media to invite disciplinary action

In compliance with the direction of the Chief Secretary, the guidelines regarding use of social media by the government employees have been reiterated through a circular by GAD.

"Despite the elaborate guidelines and governing legal framework, it has been observed that government servants often engage themselves with social media in a manner which is in contravention to these rules. While using different social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or instant messaging applications like WhatsApp and Telegram, employees have been seen to air disparaging views on subjects that they are expressly barred under rules to comment upon. Employees have been seen to comment or act or behave in a manner that does not conform to the acceptable standards of official conduct, as envisaged in the already notified guidelines and the rules," observed GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.