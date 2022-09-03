J&K FCS&CA removes 1 million bogus, duplicate beneficiaries of ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme

Jammu: Union Secretary Food and Public Distribution (F&PD) Department, Sudhanshu Pandey Saturday appreciated the working of the J&K Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a meeting held at the civil secretariat in Srinagar, Pandey who is on a two-day visit to J&K for reviewing the working of the FCS&CA Department appreciated the FCS&CA Department for achieving 100 percent Aadhar seeding, over 91 percent Aadhar authenticated transactions and other milestones within a short time.

He also appreciated the department for promoting the use of the PDS database for Ayushman Bharat verification in J&K.