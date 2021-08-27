J&K Film Policy- 2021 approved for implementation

With an avowed objective to create a vibrant ecosystem for the same, the government on Friday accorded sanction to the implementation of the Film Policy-2021 of the Union Territory of J&K.

The Policy was approved by the Administrative Council led by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on August 5, 2021 and was launched with much fanfare in the presence of Bollywood actor Amir Khan and film-maker Raj Kumar Hirani besides others at SKICC.

As per an order issued by the Principal Secretary J&K Information department Rohit Kansal IAS, the policy sets the vision up till 2026, with the aim of maximizing the potential of both the Jammu & Kashmir film servicing industry as well as the promising local film sector. “This policy will serve to transform Jammu & Kashmir into a unique film destination,” it mentioned.

The policy strives to create nationally competitive infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir. It assures administrative assistance to ease film making in the UT by setting up Single Window Cell to grant permission for shooting films, preferably within 2 to 4 weeks. Through this ambitious move, the state government also plans to facilitate the overall growth of the J&K film industry by setting up of Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council, J&K Film Division along with easy access to the “Website for Talent Pool” and other shooting destinations.

The government will also set up signage boards with information related to the film to attract more tourists.

While spelling out its objectives, the policy aims at generating opportunities for job creation, attracting additional capital investment through the film industry and providing information about the most incredible, amazing and beautiful places in Jammu & Kashmir. Besides it will act as the means to attract tourists through a location directory on the Single Window portal of all-weather locations in Jammu & Kashmir for shooting of films and disseminate information about the art, culture, history, heritage, livelihood and glorious traditions of the UT.

“To realize the objectives of J&K Film Policy, a Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC) shall be constituted. It shall be a separate vertical and act as a distinct agency to achieve the objectives of the Film Policy. The Council will be a High Powered Committee headed by a senior officer of the rank of Principal Secretary to the government and shall comprise besides other senior officers, eminent personalities of film industry and others related to the industry,” read the order.

As per the policy, J&K Film Division will be constituted under the Information and Public Relations Department for running the short, educational films made in J&K in the cinema houses and implementation of the Film Policy.