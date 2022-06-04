J&K Govt deptts asked to shift to full-fledged digital transactions

Jammu, June 3: All J&K Government departments and agencies have been directed to “shift to full-fledged digital receipts or payments and avoid cash transactions in any manner for the transactions undertaken by them (departments or agencies).”
Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Vivek Bharadwaj has asked all the Administrative Secretaries to issue such directions to the concerned departments and agencies.
With a view to promote digitization of receipts or payments and enhance financial inclusion through digitization, all the departments and agencies have been ordered to “implement modalities on digital receipts or payments under Digital India Mission in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”
“Promotion of digital payments is one of the prime focus areas of the Government of India. As a sequel to the same, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir is also focussing on promotion of digital payments and enabling convenient digital payment modes throughout the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Ubiquitous presence of digital payment acceptance infrastructure is a major requirement for up-scaling digital payments,” Bharadwaj said.
He said that in this regard, one-day workshop was conducted during last year in association with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on September 13, 2021 at SKICC, Srinagar under Government of India Digital Programme for “deepening of digital payments in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Specifying the modalities on digital receipts or payments under Digital India Mission to be implemented in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the departments and agencies have been directed that the option should be made available for “citizen to government or business to government receipts such as payment of registration fee, water tax, licence fee, fines etc. through different digital mode of payments.
“All dues as payable to the government account in the revenue generating departments shall only be through digital payments. For this purpose QR Codes, UP! IDs, Account numbers should be made readily available on the cash counters. Hospital charges including registration, clinical and other examinations shall only be through digital payments,” it has been directed.
Further, Bharadwaj has also instructed the departments to raise awareness regarding digital payments via campaigns, festivals and events.
The departments have been instructed to approach DBT Cell of Finance Department and Vikas Sirohi, Nodal Officer National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for UT of Jammu and Kashmir, (email: Vikas.sirohi@npci.org.in, phone: +91-9582224642) in case of any query or clarification.