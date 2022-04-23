J&K Govt hikes minimum wages of daily wagers, casual labourers

It is pertinent to mention that the Labour and Employment Department has prepared a comparative statement of Minimum Wages prevalent in other States/UTs of the country. As the process of notifying the minimum wages by the Labour and Employment department will take at least three months, a decision for interim measures was taken to benefit daily wagers in all government departments and those of municipalities and local bodies.

“While we are fast-tracking the process on minimum wages, the interim measure reflects the UT administration's concern to make growth and progress inclusive. Together we can confront the challenges of the future and there is no doubt Daily Wagers and Casual Labourers will also carry forward the process of Social and Economic change,” Lt Governor said.