J&K Govt inks MoU with NHLML for development of ropeway networks

Jammu, Apr 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday inked an MoU with National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) for the development of ropeway networks, as alternate solution of mobility, to improve connectivity to remote habitations on higher reaches.
The MoU was signed between Rohin Gupta; Regional Officer, NHAI, J&K and Manzoor Hussain, Development Commissioner (Works), PWD(R&B) J&K, at Raj Bhavan, in presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary J&K, and Giridhar Aramane, Secretary (Road Transport & Highways), GoI were also present. Terming this much-awaited project as a potential solution to the existing mobility problem besides promoting tourism, the Lt Governor said that in the long run, this sustainable and environment friendly transport system, will play a significant role in decongesting the urban spaces. The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and said that as future mobility medium, the proposed ropeway project will bring economic prosperity to inaccessible hilly areas.
“It is a significant step in the direction of developing a comprehensive ropeway network to benefit all sections of the population living in remote and difficult geographical conditions of Jammu and Kashmir”, he added.
Terming connectivity as top priority to increase production, trade and to improve the quality of life of citizens, the Lt Governor reiterated the unwavering commitment of the UT Administration towards the rapid socio-economic development of the citizens living in the remote areas of Jammu Kashmir. The Lt Governor said that J&K is witnessing massive up gradation of road networks. He observed that the ongoing infrastructural projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore will enable the unlocking of the true growth potential of Jammu Kashmir.
The Lt Governor assured full cooperation of the UT administration to National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) at every step for completing the projects in a time bound manner. Principal Secretary PWD, J&K; Member, NHAI; CEO NHLML were also present during the signing of MoU.