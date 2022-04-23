J&K Govt inks MoU with NHLML for development of ropeway networks

The MoU was signed between Rohin Gupta; Regional Officer, NHAI, J&K and Manzoor Hussain, Development Commissioner (Works), PWD(R&B) J&K, at Raj Bhavan, in presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary J&K, and Giridhar Aramane, Secretary (Road Transport & Highways), GoI were also present. Terming this much-awaited project as a potential solution to the existing mobility problem besides promoting tourism, the Lt Governor said that in the long run, this sustainable and environment friendly transport system, will play a significant role in decongesting the urban spaces. The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and said that as future mobility medium, the proposed ropeway project will bring economic prosperity to inaccessible hilly areas.

“It is a significant step in the direction of developing a comprehensive ropeway network to benefit all sections of the population living in remote and difficult geographical conditions of Jammu and Kashmir”, he added.