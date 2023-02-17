J&K Govt to earmark funds in budget for G20 Summit

“For the successful conduct of the upcoming event of G20 Summit, the Chief Secretary directed all the administrative departments to be fully ready and carve some provision in the budget for the upcoming G20 summit as the event will be showcasing India's Pride and Performance," reads a note of the minutes of the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary.

"As one of the G20 events is likely to be held in Srinagar city in May this year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is making ‘advance plans,’” a senior official said adding there would be many events in mid of this year as part of India's G20 presidency although the dates have not yet been set.