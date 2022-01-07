J&K inks 6 investment agreements with global investors at EXPO2020

“Ever since the Government of India announced the historic administrative changes in 2019, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has become the latest success story among Indian states as a model of economic and social development. India and UAE are among each other's largest trading partners. And soon, CEPA will be signed, which certainly has the potential to catapult our economic engagement to a very different trajectory altogether,” said Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE while addressing the Investors Summit yesterday.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also visited the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai during the ongoing Jammu & Kashmir Week (03-13 January) and toured the J&K Pavilion earlier in the day. Talking about the importance of EXPO2020 Dubai to J&K, he said, “India’s participation at the Expo is a testament to the fact that the country values UAE as an esteemed partner. Various States and Sectors in India have understood the importance of the Expo, and the global exposure provided by the event. Jammu & Kashmir is privileged to participate at this global event and strengthen its footprint in the UAE.”