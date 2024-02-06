J&K is witnessing phenomenal expansion in education sector: LG Sinha

Jammu, Feb 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing phenomenal expansion in the education sector.

Laying the foundation stone of a new campus of Cluster University Jammu, the LG said, “J&K is witnessing the phenomenal expansion of the education sector, which in turn is addressing the vital need of development, enhancing human capital, and strengthening the larger vision of nation building.”

Congratulating the Vice Chancellor, Heads of Departments, faculty members, and students of the associated colleges of Cluster University Jammu, he highlighted the significant role of universities and educational institutions in realising the growing aspirations of the society and the nation.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, institutions and access to quality education is making valuable contributions to concerned sectors,” LG Sinha said.

He also talked about the reforms introduced in the higher education sector in J&K over the last few years.

The LG impressed upon the colleges under the Cluster University Jammu to harness the opportunities and improve, reorient, and prepare a market-ready skilled workforce.

He also congratulated the Vice Chancellor of Cluster University of Jammu, Prof Bechan Lal on the successful completion of his tenure as VC and wished him good health and all the success in future.

Principal Secretary Higher Education Alok Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar; senior officials, Principals of associated colleges, Heads of Departments and faculty members of Cluster University Jammu were also present on the occasion at the Raj Bhawan.