J&K issues Gandhi family's legacy: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, in a press conference, alleged the Congress, for its petty vote bank politics, sacrificed not only the Kashmiri Pandits but also the development of the region.

A day after paying obeisance to Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Gandhi accused the BJP and the RSS of "ruining" the love and brotherhood that exists among the people of the Union Territory.

Reaching out to displaced Kashmiri Pandits, the former Congress chief said he and his family belonged to this community, and promised them all help. Gandhi said that he himself belonged to the Kashmiri Pandit community and could feel their pain.

Training his guns at the Gandhi scion, the BJP spokesperson dubbed him "immature and irresponsible."

He said, "The problems of Jammu and Kashmir are the legacy of the Gandhi family. It was Jawaharlal Nehru who was responsible for the problems of Kashmir."

Astonishingly, Rahul Gandhi "very conveniently forgot that the woes of the Kashmiri Pandits were because of the politics of appeasement of Congress and like-minded parties," Patra said.

Hailing the Narendra Modi government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the abrogation of Artice 370, he said it ended all discriminations against women, Scheduled Castes and the "refugees" from Kashmir.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Kashmir is now moving in the direction of development and inclusiveness," Patra said.