J&K logs 1 Covid death, 148 fresh cases

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 148 cases, 28 were from Jammu division and 159 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,28,738.

The Health department said that one death was reported from Kashmir division taking the death toll to 4420-2172 Jammu and 2248 in Kashmir division. The government bulletin on Covid19 however said no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Wednesday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.

While Srinagar district reported 66 cases on Friday, the number of cases reported from Baramulla 17 while 10 cases were reported from Doda district. Ganderbal district reported nine cases, Budgam eight while six each cases were reported from Rajouri, Jammu and Kupwara district. Five each cases were reported from Pulwama and Anantnag district. Reasi reported four cases while two each cases were reported from Bandipora and Ramban district. One case each was reported from Kulgam and Shopian district. No fresh cases were reported from Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar and Poonch districts.

The government bulletin on coid19 cases states that around 159 more persons- 29 from Jammu division and 130 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,28,738 positive cases, 1605 are active positive while 3,22,713 people have recovered and been discharged.

It said that of the 1,45,66,269 test results available, 1,42,37,506 samples have tested negative till Friday.