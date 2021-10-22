J&K logs 108 fresh Covid cases, highest in 2 weeks

Srinagar, Oct 22: J&K on Friday saw a slight rise in the daily covid19 cases by recording 108 fresh positives. No death or a case of Mucormycosis has been reported today.

In the past 24 hours, 43430 tests of COVID19 were carried out in J&K. As per the bulletin on pandemic issued by J&K Government, 108 of these tested positive. The number was the highest in the past two weeks.