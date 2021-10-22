J&K logs 108 fresh Covid cases, highest in 2 weeks

Srinagar, Oct 22: J&K on Friday saw a slight rise in the daily covid19 cases by recording 108 fresh positives. No death or a case of Mucormycosis has been reported today.
In the past 24 hours, 43430 tests of COVID19 were carried out in J&K. As per the bulletin on pandemic issued by J&K Government, 108 of these tested positive. The number was the highest in the past two weeks.
The positive percentage of samples today was 0.24, an increase compared to the other days of the week.
At the beginning of the week, the positive percentage of J&K was recorded as 0.19.
J&K has increased the number of tests carried out in a span of 24 hours, a health official said, adding that Testing, Tracking and Vaccination strategy would continue to be implemented to contain the spread of infection and prevent/de-escalate the future emergence of waves.
Today, 87 people were reported as infected with SARS-CoV2 in Kashmir division and 21 in Jammu division. Among the total, 7 were among the people who were traveling from outside J&K. No new case of Mucormycosis of Black Fungus was reported today, while the day went by without any casualty.
Among the districts, Srinagar has 47 cases, the highest in J&K. However, Budgam and Ganderbal also witnessed an increase in cases and had 14 and 11 cases respectively. Jammu district had only 6 cases.
The number of active cases in the UT was 870. Of these, 730 were in the Jammu division and 730 in the Kashmir division. Srinagar district alone had 446 active cases, while district Baramulla had 97 cases and Budgam had 80 cases.
Today, 73153 doses of COVID19 vaccine were administered in J&K. Of this lot, 8027 received their first doses while 65126 had their second doses. The cumulative vaccination doses in J&K reached 14094721 today.