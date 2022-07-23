J&K logs 2 deaths, 557 new COVID cases

Srinagar, July 23: The daily count of COVID-19 cases continued to surge in J&K as 557 fresh cases and two deaths were reported on Saturday. The number of active positive cases swelled to 2801, with an increase of around 400 active cases in the last 24 hours.
Out of the total cases, 282 cases were reported from Jammu division and 275 from Kashmir division.
As per the official figures, around 2943 cases were reported in J&K during the last eight days which made the situation worrisome.
Meanwhile, the new cases and deaths included 282 cases and one fatality from the Jammu division and 275 cases and one death from the Kashmir division, taking the tally of cases to 459544--289976 in Kashmir and 169568 in Jammu while the death toll reached to 4763--2426 in Kashmir and 2337 fatalities in Jammu division.
Notably the daily count of active positive cases witnessed a massive surge in the last few days and swelled up to 2801, including 1547 in Jammu and 1254 in Kashmir division respectively.
Srinagar district has 868 active positive cases while the number is increasing in other districts as well. Baramulla district has 166 active positive cases.
Amid the surge in daily count of COVID-19 cases in J&K, wearing of masks at public places and other SoPs were made mandatory in all 20 districts of J&K. However there has been poor implementation of the guidelines as people are not adhering to SoPs, which is contributing to the spread of the infection.
As per the district wise break up, the official figures revealed that Jammu reported 169 cases followed by 157 cases from Srinagar which is the highest in Valley. Baramulla district reported 42 cases, Kathua 30, Udhampur 23, Kupwara 22, Rajouri 15, Budgam and Doda 13 each while 11 cases each were reported from Ganderbal, Bandipora and Poonch districts. Anantnag district reported 10 cases, Ramban reported nine cases while Samba, Kishtwar and Kulgam reported six cases each and three cases were reported from Pulwama. However no fresh cases were reported from Shopian and Reasi district.
Around 165 COVID-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours including 83 from Jammu division and 82 from Kashmir Valley. So far 51 black fungus cases were confirmed in J&K. Also, 16100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours.
Amid the surge in cases, medicos have repeatedly cautioned people to follow SoPs and take precautions instead of taking risk of getting infected with the virus.
“Students, who have symptoms of the infection should stay home and get tested for COVID-19,” a renowned critical care expert, Dr Showkat Shah told Greater Kashmir.
He said, “The possible symptoms of COVID-19 in children are fever, cough, chest pain, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, belly pain or diarrhoea, chills, muscle ache and fatigue.”
“Severe headaches and nasal congestion are also the symptoms of COVID-19 found in children. Those infected with COVID-19 should stay home and isolate themselves from others for at least five full days,” he said.