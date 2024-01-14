J&K marching towards prosperity: LG

Jammu, Jan 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that J&K was marching ahead on the path of growth and prosperity.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the Armed Forces Veterans’ Day celebrated at Raj Bhawan, the LG said, “Today, J&K is marching ahead on the path of growth and prosperity. After independence, J&K has seen the highest footfall of tourists. Police, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are working in coordination to defeat the nefarious attempts of the neighbouring country to disrupt peace in J&K. Terrorism is breathing its last breath. All of you have worked hard throughout your life for this. I am confident that our ex-servicemen will continue to make their important contribution in the fight against terrorism.”

Sinha assured every support from the administration in terms of the availability of land for Sainik Colonies in both regions of Kashmir and Jammu.

“We are also determined to increase the ex-gratia as a mark of respect to our Army brave hearts,” he said and paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Interacted with veterans, widows of the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty and their Next of Kin (NoK), Sinha said, “The nation will forever remain indebted to our soldiers, who are safeguarding the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country. The welfare of the ex-servicemen is the top priority of the administration.”

He said that J&K had witnessed drastic improvement in the last four years.

The LG appealed to the people to generously contribute towards the welfare of ex-servicemen and the widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“It is our collective responsibility and our foremost duty to ensure that our veterans and the families of our martyrs live a life of dignity,” he said.

Sinha also honoured the widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Lt Gen R K Sharma (Retd); Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Director Sainik Welfare Department, J&K, Brig Gurmeet Singh Shan (Retd); Brig Anil Gupta (Retd), and officials of Sainik Welfare Department J&K were also present on the occasion.