J&K MIGRANT IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ACT | Div Com lacks jurisdiction to entertain migrant’s complaint: HC

Deciding on a related plea, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar said that the person aggrieved was required to approach and file an appropriate application or complaint before the District Magistrate who is the authority designated under Rule 6 of the rules framed under the act to hold an inquiry into the validity or otherwise of alienation of the properties of the migrants.

“It is the District Magistrate alone who shall, after it is established in the inquiry conducted by him or through Revenue Officer not below the rank of Tehsildar that the alienation of the immovable property of the migrant has taken place in contravention of the provisions of the act, take over the possession of the alienated property after evicting the alienee,” the court said. “He should also take further necessary steps for preservation and protection of such property.”