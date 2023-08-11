J&K moving towards peace, development: DGP

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the ‘Meri Matti Meri Desh’ event in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the DGP said that J&K was moving towards peace and development and with the efforts of Police, Army, and paramilitary BSF, peace had prevailed in the areas located close to the Line of Control (LoC).

“Now people from across Kashmir want to see these areas located in close proximity to the LoC. People have developed interest to visit areas including Teethwal, Keran, Lolab, Bangus, and Gurez to have a firsthand experience of these places and enjoy the natural beauty,” he said.