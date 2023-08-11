J&K moving towards peace, development: DGP

Kupwara, Aug 11: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir was moving towards peace and development.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the ‘Meri Matti Meri Desh’ event in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the DGP said that J&K was moving towards peace and development and with the efforts of Police, Army, and paramilitary BSF, peace had prevailed in the areas located close to the Line of Control (LoC).
“Now people from across Kashmir want to see these areas located in close proximity to the LoC. People have developed interest to visit areas including Teethwal, Keran, Lolab, Bangus, and Gurez to have a firsthand experience of these places and enjoy the natural beauty,” he said.
Singh said that the recent Muharram processions stand testament to the prevailing peace in Kashmir and even Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned it in the Parliament.
“It is indeed satisfying when people take part in religious and social functions without any fear. Be it security forces or civil administration, every one played a positive role. I thank the Shia community for remaining peaceful while bringing out the Muharram procession,” he said.
About the Independence Day arrangements, the DGP said that adequate arrangements had been put in place in every district.
“Under the ‘Meri Matti Mera Desh’ initiative, a grand Tiranga rally will be organised on Sunday,” he said. “A lot of events are being organised under the ‘Meri Matti Mera Desh.’”
Singh said that a plantation drive was also organised by Police in Kupwara.
“Five different buildings were also inaugurated, which were dedicated to the fallen soldiers. I congratulate DIG North Kashmir and SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas for this grand infrastructural initiative,” he said.
Regarding the premature retirement of IPS officer Basnat Rath, the DGP said that indiscipline by any officer affects the working of the Police Department and other uniformed forces.
“We are working in such an environment where a policeman needs to be disciplined. If a policeman does not obey and honour law, then how can we anticipate the same from the common people,” he said.
Earlier, the DGP chaired a joint security review meeting in Kupwara.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing the meeting of the officers from various security agencies, he complimented them for their commitment in making J&K a terror-free destination.
Singh stressed for continuous efforts on strengthening synergy among all forces to thwart any nefarious design of anti-national elements.
He said that the synergy among the forces had yielded good dividends in the maintenance of peace and order.
The DGP emphasised keeping vigil on anti-national and anti-social activities by increasing area domination and checkpoints and directed the officers to be more vigilant and keep constant pressure on the anti-national elements and their supporters.
Stating that Pakistan and its agencies would continue to hatch conspiracies to foment trouble in J&K, he stressed upon the officers to update databases of anti-national elements and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who provide any sort of support for anti-national activities and to help sustain the terror ecosystem.
Reiterating that without the cooperation and support of people, especially youth of J&K, maintaining peace and order was a tough challenge, Singh emphasised upon the officers that while dealing with any anti-terrorist activities and law and order scenario, civilian convenience and security should always be kept in mind.
DIG NKR, SSPs of Kupwara and Handwara and other officers present on the occasion briefed the DGP on the preparation being made for the forthcoming Independence Day and also of security measures taken for the smooth conduct of the functions.
The meeting besides the visiting officers was attended by GOC 28 Inft Div Major General Girish Kalia, DIG NKR Vivek Gupta, Brig 28 Div Shri V Parida, SSP Kupwara, Yougal Kumar Manhas, CO 140 Bn BSF I H Khan, CO Suraj Chambial, CO 47 RR Amit Kumar Singh, SSP Handwara Sheema Qasba, CO CRPF 162 Bn Vinod Kumar, CO IRP 4th Bn Showkat Dar and other gazetted officers of Police, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
Addressing the meeting, the DGP expressed his pleasure to visit the frontier district once again and dedicate the newly constructed buildings to the fallen soldiers under the programme of national campaign ‘Meri Matti Mera Desh, Mitti Ko Naman Veeron Ko Vandan’.
Lauding the good work of Police in Kupwara along with Army and CAPFs, he said, “You all have kept Kupwara district very safe.”
Remembering the old days of Kupwara, Singh said that it was once used as the open route to visit Pakistan.
He said that the time had changed and Kupwara was the safest place now.
Referring to the national campaign ‘Meri Matti Mera Desh’, the DGP said that all Police personnel know how to protect the country.
“Policemen never shy from sacrifice to protect the nation,” he said.
Singh said J&K Police was organising different activities to promote the national campaign as was being done across the country.
Referring to narco trade terror, he said that Police along with other security forces had faced many challenges of terrorism and were successful in bringing normalcy in J&K.
The DGP said that Pakistan was hatching new conspiracies to ruin the lives of people and youth of J&K by supplying drugs.
“Together with strong hands we have to fight the new conspiracy of Pakistan and uproot the evil from our soil as we did fighting terrorism,” he said.
Saying that restoring peace in J&K was a tough task, Singh said that maintaining peace was even tougher adding that the need of the hour was to keep a vigil on the anti-national elements.
He thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his praises for J&K Police works and said that it was a moment of pride.