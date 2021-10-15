J&K records lowest daily Covid cases in 8 months

On 08 February this year, 43 people had been found positive which is the lowest single day tally this year. In this month up to mid March, the cases varied around 100. However, the cases rose steadily with the Second Wave hitting J&K in April. Mid May the

single day new cases reached around 5500, there upon dropping slowly. Since July, the COVID19 curve has been between 150 to 250 cases a day, decreasing further to steady around 100. In September a slight spike was seen in cases in district Srinagar, impacting the overall COVID19 figure of J&K.

On 12 October, 53 people had been reported positive. On 23 July, the new cases were reported 63 as per the official media bulletin on the Pandemic situation. Today’s was the lowest case load reported after the Second Wave with just 51 positives. J&K health department had carried out 46059 tests, the bulletin said. Of these, only 4 were from Jammu division, the remaining from Kashmir division. Of the new cases, 27 were from Srinagar with no other district having cases in two digits. Of the fresh cases, 5 were travelers.

The number of active cases has also lowered in number in J&K. With 91 recoveries, the active cases dropped to 895. Of these, 194 are in Jammu division and 701 in Kashmir division. In Kashmir, Srinagar has 405 active cases at present. No death was attributed to the viral illness today. No new case of Mucormycosis came to fore, the Government said.

In spite of the day being a holiday, the vaccinations crossed 75,000 mark today. Over 26,000 first doses and over 50,000 second doses were administered in the UT on Friday.

Till date, the viral illness has killed 4426 people in J&K. In addition, 325564 people have been reported as positive in the past two waves. The tests of detecting SARS CoV2 infection are carried out in all districts and at all major hospitals. Tests are also carried out randomly at many places with high footfall of people including Airports and Railway Stations.