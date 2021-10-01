J&K reports 1 COVID death, 133 fresh cases

The medical experts believe that the main reason for the spread of infection this time was the delta variant coupled with non-adherence of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

As per the official figures shared by the Health department, of the total 133 cases, 36 were from Jammu division and 97 from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 3,29,563.

The Health department said that one death was reported from Kashmir division in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 4423-2173 Jammu and 2250 in Kashmir division. The government bulletin on Covid19 however said no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Friday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 46.

The media bulletin said Srinagar district reported 45 cases, the highest number of cases in all the districts, while 14 cases were reported from Budgam district.

Doda district reported 12 cases while 10 cases were reported from Jammu district and eight cases were reported from Ganderbal district.

Seven cases each were reported from Baramulla and Rajouri districts while six cases were reported from Bandipora district.

Three cases each were reported from Kathua, Poonch and Kupwara districts while two cases were reported from Anantnag district. One case was reported from Udhampur district as well. Meanwhile no fresh cases were reported from Samba, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts.

The government bulletin on covid19 cases states that around 138 more persons- 27 from Jammu division and 111 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

According to the daily media bulletin on the novel Coronavirus, of the 3,29,563 positive cases, 1339-308 Jammu and 1031 in Kashmir, are active positive while 3,23,801 people have recovered and been discharged.

It said that of the 1,49,05,355 test results available, 1,45,75,792 samples have tested negative till Friday.

The bulletin further said a total of 50,979 Covid19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 1,23,423 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses to 1,15,78,305.