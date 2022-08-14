J&K scripting history in every sector: LG

Addressing the veterans of the 1971 War present during the walkathon, he said, “I salute all those who have laid the path of progress and prosperity of J&K and are keeping the nation safe and secure. Remembering our heroes ignites new ideas and rekindles the spirit of public awakening. This walkathon is a tribute to our security forces, and freedom fighters, and also a symbol of our resolve to build a self-reliant J&K. We have to take the story of our freedom fighters to the new generation and bring alive the memory, the ideals of the personalities who made significant contributions in the freedom struggle and also pay our tributes to the unsung heroes of India's independence.”

The LG urged all “to take inspiration from our forefathers, who had made significant sacrifices to provide us a free and independent nation while fulfilling our obligations towards the future of the golden Jammu and Kashmir of 2047”.