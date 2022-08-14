J&K scripting history in every sector: LG

Srinagar, Aug 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday joined people from all walks of life in a walkathon from Lalit Ghat to Botanical Garden to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Utsav.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that congratulating the organisers and participants of the walkathon which saw massive participation of people from all walks of life, the LG said, “It’s a new dawn of hopes and dreams.”
He recalled the words of Mahatma Gandhi delivered at the Tank Maidan, Mumbai on August 8, 1942, which inspired the people across the country to overthrow the British.
“Today our walkathon is a symbol of the resolve and struggle of Mahatma Gandhi, it is a symbol of penance and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers of our Army, Police, and paramilitary forces,” he said.
The LG said, “‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ provided us an opportunity to inspire a future generation by making them aware of the invaluable contribution of our heroes and martyrs.”
Addressing the veterans of the 1971 War present during the walkathon, he said, “I salute all those who have laid the path of progress and prosperity of J&K and are keeping the nation safe and secure. Remembering our heroes ignites new ideas and rekindles the spirit of public awakening. This walkathon is a tribute to our security forces, and freedom fighters, and also a symbol of our resolve to build a self-reliant J&K. We have to take the story of our freedom fighters to the new generation and bring alive the memory, the ideals of the personalities who made significant contributions in the freedom struggle and also pay our tributes to the unsung heroes of India's independence.”
The LG urged all “to take inspiration from our forefathers, who had made significant sacrifices to provide us a free and independent nation while fulfilling our obligations towards the future of the golden Jammu and Kashmir of 2047”.
He said that the Prime Minister started the world’s biggest Jan Abhiyaan and every part of the nation including J&K was witnessing Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav.
“We are citizens of a great nation where every inch of the pious land is filled with ancient values, culture, and traditions,” the LG said.
He said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was being celebrated in Shopian, Kulgam, Jammu, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, and in every district, every village, and 1 crore 30 lakh people were walking on the path of progress and peace envisioned by the Prime Minister.
The LG said that J&K was scripting history in every sector.
“Unprecedented performance in various parameters has been recorded, improving the standard of living of every citizen with equality and social justice,” the LG said.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta appreciated the enthusiasm of the participants of the Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon while DGP Dilbag Singh also lauded the josh of all the participants.
Mayor SMC Junaid Azim Mattu said Tiranga had always remained the pride of J&K and extended his greetings on Har Ghar Tiranga and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
VC Kashmir University Prof Nilofar Khan spoke about the participation of University of Kashmir students in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi and Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB Hina Shafi Bhat were present on the occasion.
IG Frontier BSF Raja Babu delivered the vote of thanks and DIG BSF Sachendra Singh Chandel presented the welcome address.
Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Special DG, CID R R Swain; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole; GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla; ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar besides Administrative Secretaries and senior officers of the civil administration, Police, Army, and paramilitary forces participated in the walkathon organised by BSF from the Lalit Ghat to the Botanical Garden.